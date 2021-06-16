Grocery Program Promotes Produce For Low-Income Customers

For two Charles Mix County grocers, the road to healthy eating leads through the produce section.
Buche Foods of Wagner and Cahoy’s General Store of Lake Andes are part of the Double Up Dakota Bucks promotion, seeking to provide more fresh produce for low-income persons and families. The program also covers produce from local farmers, providing an additional benefit.
The respective store owners, R.F. Buche and Dan Cahoy, were contacted by SDSU Extension about participating in the grant-funded pilot program. The two grocers, with stores in multiple communities, have participated in past promotions involving health and nutrition.
The Lake Andes store was the first one selected for the pilot program in South Dakota, Cahoy said. The effort is supported by SDSU Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Fair Food Network.
“We started the Double Up Dakota Bucks program in November, and it has been going over very well,” Cahoy said. “Customers are excited about receiving free produce, and it’s a great way to encourage healthy eating habits. We are seeing many people take advantage of this great opportunity.”
Buche noted his Wagner and Oacoma stores were selected for the program and started participating around mid-February.
“The progress on Double Up Dakota Bucks is going great. We’ve been really pleased so far,” he said. “We’re continually trying to educate our customers on the program so they can take full advantage.”
The program targets Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants. The program doubles the value of SNAP benefits, up to a certain amount, when used on fresh produce.
Buche said he was particularly interested in the program because many of his customers have nutrition-related issues.
“We have different health concerns in some of the areas where we operate our stores,” he said. “We see things like diabetes, and this program encourages healthy eating.”
However, low-income households often find it difficult to afford fresh fruits and vegetables, Buche said.
“One of the problems with eating healthy is that it is more expensive,” he said. “You can buy a frozen pizza for $2, and you might buy a head of lettuce for the same price. It cost more to eat healthy, but this program encourages our customers to make those purchases. It’s an avenue that we definitely joined without hesitating.”
Cahoy has seen the impact of both the Double Up Dakota Bucks program and the nutrition courses offered in the schools. “We’ve seen young kids come in and buy fruits and vegetables (for snacks),” he said.
SNAP participants have their produce purchases tracked when using their Electronic Balance Transfer (EBT) card at the participating store. For every $1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, $1 is matched, up to $10 per customer, per visit. Participants can then return to the retailer to redeem Dakota Bucks for more fresh fruit and vegetable purchases.
The program’s goal is to encourage the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, so cash cannot be used in place of the coupon. However, more than one coupon can be redeemed at a time to go toward the purchase of fresh produce.
As a grant-funded pilot, Double Up Dakota Bucks is limited to SNAP/EBT customers and locations, according to Samantha Dvorak with SDSU Extension.
South Dakotans and non-residents using an EBT card can earn and redeem Double Up Dakota Bucks only at the store where the coupon was earned. Other SNAP-eligible items will continue to ring up at a regular price.
“This program is aimed at helping those disproportionately affected by nutrition, particularly children and families,” Dvorak said. “Families are able to stretch their SNAP food dollars with the purchase of healthy foods, while farmers sell more produce and local retailers get more business.”
At the Wagner store, Double Up Dakota Bucks shoppers can use an app so their produce purchases are tallied and a digital coupon is given at the cash register, Buche said. Under the program, coupons must be used within 30 days, he added.
“We’ve been trying to get out the word,” he said. “The more people know about it, the more eligible customers we’re getting back using the coupons.”
The Wagner store has seen an increase in the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, Buche said.
“The program will continue until the grant runs out,” he said. “We would like to bring it to our others stores, if we were allowed. This provides a great incentive for people to buy more fruits and vegetables.”
The launch of the Double Up Dakota Bucks in grocery stores is the first of its kind in both North and South Dakota, according to Jennifer Folliard with SDSU Extension.
“Based on the success of Double Up Dakota Bucks in farmers markets this summer, we expect that our partnership with local grocers will only boost sales of fresh fruit and vegetables in these communities,” she said.
“This program is already starting to work. When we talk to customers in these grocery stores about Double Up, many turn around and go back for more produce.”
Both Cahoy and Buche note their desire to benefit area farmers with the sale of local produce, with the availability depending on the season.
Cahoy hopes the program’s success continues.
“We’re trying to help people live healthier lives,” he said.
For more information on the Double Up Dakota Bucks program, email Folliard at Jennifer.Folliard@sdstate.edu or phone at (605) 782-3290.
