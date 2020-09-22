PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds land owners hay remaining in highway ditches after Oct. 1 is deemed illegal.
After Oct. 1, the department will remove or authorize the removal of any illegal hay bales remaining in the public right of way.
Any person wishing to claim ownership of illegal bales must obtain a permit from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Those permits are issued on a first-come first-served basis and allow permit holders to take ownership of any illegal hay bale.
Permits are available at Department of Transportation area offices. Phone numbers can be found on the website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot by clicking on the appropriate region.
