The next upcoming SPARK Community Conversation will be 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at RTEC, 1200 W. 21st St., in Room 114.
Lori Huitema, a children and family services therapist at Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, will be the featured speaker on the topic of “A Network of Care: How community partners work together during a mental health crisis.”
