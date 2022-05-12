After Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area Facilities

More information is becoming available on Cargill’s purchase of Dakota Plains Ag, LLC, and its regional properties, including plans to shutter some area facilities until they can be resold.
“Cargill has agreed to acquire Agrex, Inc.’s interest in the Dakota Plains Agri Center — a joint venture between Agrex, Inc. and Cargill, located in South Dakota,” Bridget Christenson — Cargill Media Relations Director, Global Ag, Tech & Trading — told the Press & Dakotan. “At close, Cargill will fully transition Dakota Plains into Cargill’s operations.”
She added that, while existing contracts will still be honored, some changes will be coming as a result of the takeover.
“All existing Dakota Plains grain contracts remain in force and will be transitioned to Cargill,” she said. “At close, Cargill will operate facilities at Beardsley and Napa with plans to sell the facilities in Parkston, Scotland and Tripp.”
Those who visit the Dakota Plains Ag website are met with a notice stating the following:
“Attention Dakota Plains customers, due to the transition to Cargill effective May 16, the following actions will take place:
• “Producer grain unloads will stop at end of day on Tuesday, May 10. Unloads are tentatively planned to resume on Tuesday, May 17.
• “Dakota Plains will contract grain and issue checks through Tuesday, May 10. Cargill will resume issuing grain checks on unsettled grain, Tuesday, May 17.
• “Beginning Wednesday, May 11, producers can call the Cargill Badlands Grain Origination Hub at 1-507-825-8012 for assistance with their marketing needs.
• “All existing Dakota Plains grain contracts remain in force and will be transitioned to Cargill.”
Christenson clarified that the facilities in Parkston, Scotland and Tripp will not reopen under the Cargill brand and will remain closed until sold.
No further details have been released.
The Dakota Plains grain shuttling facility has been the staple of the Napa Junction industrial rail park development ever since it opened in September 2017. The $26.5 million facility has room to store 6.2 million bushels of corn between six silos and two concrete pads.
Winsand had originally bought the land in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2016 that construction began. Notably, its initial valuation of $25,100,000 was not only a record for a single permit in the county when it was filed in 2016, the Press & Dakotan reported at the time that it singlehandedly beat the $19 million in total valuations — the county’s previous record— recorded in 2007.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.