Officers and trustees of Yankton Elks Lodge will be installed at the regular lodge meeting Wednesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. All lodge members are invited and encouraged to attend this event.
Jeff Pravecek, past district deputy grand exalted ruler, will serve as the installing officer. He will install the following officers and one new trustee: Exalted Ruler Tom Reiners, Leading Knight Bob Zacher, Loyal Knight Chuck Rezac, Lecturing Knight Paul Pietila, Esquire Daisy Kamback, Tiler Darrell Mahoney, Chaplain James L. Van Osdel, Inner Guard Matt Hanson, Secretary Cindi Goeden, Treasurer Kriss Thury and new Trustee Rick Anderson. Current trustees include Bill Pierce, Paul Eichfeld and Joe Sparks.
These newly-installed officers will be introduced to members and their guests at the formal lodge Purple Ball Saturday, April 17. Incoming officers are usually installed at this event but an earlier installation is planned to comply with state and national regulations. Those members who plan to attend the Purple Ball at the lodge are asked to call the lodge by Thursday, April 1 at 665-3333 to make reservations. Friends who wish to sit together as a group should also make these intentions known to the lodge secretary. Menu for the evening will include appetizers, dinner salad, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and dessert. Musical entertainment, including musical trivia games, following dinner will be provided by DJ Shane Berstch.
Yankton Elks Lodge membership continues to increase, making the lodge the third largest in the state with 474 current members. Secretary Cindi Goeden leads Yankton members and the other nine lodges in the state with 30 new members or reinstated members. She ranks eleventh in the nation in recruiting. Other members who have proposed new or reinstated members include Gary Kuchta, three; Trustee Joe Sparks, three; PER Shane Bertsch, two; and Chaplain James Van Osdel, two.
Membership in the other nine lodges include: Rapid City 895, Watertown 485, Deadwood 270, Huron 207, Aberdeen 154, Hot Springs 129, Pierre 121, Brookings 119 and Winner 83.
Yankton Elks Lodge has contributed nearly $6 million to the Yankton community since its founding Oct. 12, 1905. Yankton area residents interested in joining the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Yankton Lodge, may call the lodge at 665-3333 or click join.elks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.