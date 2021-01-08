From P&D Staff Reports
The Yankton School Board is expected to approve the resignation and retirement of two administrators at its meeting Monday.
Agenda items set for Monday include accepting the resignation of Yankton High School Principal Jennifer Johnke and approving the retirement of Kathy Wagner, director of student services for the Yankton School District.
Also Monday, the school board is expected to approve an independent audit of financial statements and compliance matters of the Yankton School District (YSD) for the last fiscal year; approve ELA curriculum and extend YSD required masking policy.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the main auditorium at Yankton High School (YHS), 1801 Summit St. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. To watch the meeting via live stream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
