The Voice of Democracy scholarship is open to all students in grades 9-12, including those who are home-schooled. This year’s theme is “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” The deadline is midnight on Oct. 31 to the local auxiliary.
Young American Art is also open to students in grades 9-12, in school in the state of the sponsoring Auxiliary, and the deadline is midnight on March 31.
The Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest is open to grades 6-8, with the theme of “How Can I Be A Good American?” The deadline is Oct. 31 at midnight.
The Continuing Education Scholarship is open to any Auxiliary member who has belonged for at least one year, a spouse, son or daughter with financial need and at least 18 years old. Deadline is Feb. 15.
For more information, stop by the Post, your guidance counselor, or contact Kathy Ryken at 665-8667 or ldkry7074@vyn.midco.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.