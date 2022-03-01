Lincoln Elementary School’s music program will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Yankton High School Theatre.
“Just for Fun” will be the theme of the concert this year. This fast-paced musical revue is a lighthearted group of songs that will get you laughing and lighten up your spirits.
Grades 1-3 will be featured in the evening program.
