Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has announced the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House will be reopened for residents and families to use beginning Aug. 1.

The facility was closed in December 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a combination of infection prevention measures needed to keep residents, families and professional caregivers safe, as well as staffing challenges, led to the decision.

