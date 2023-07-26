Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has announced the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House will be reopened for residents and families to use beginning Aug. 1.
The facility was closed in December 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a combination of infection prevention measures needed to keep residents, families and professional caregivers safe, as well as staffing challenges, led to the decision.
“With the end of the COVID-19-related public health emergency and our ability to staff the Hospice House, we are looking forward to once again making this option available in the community,” said Anthony Erickson, the Vice President of Senior Services at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “We have seen the tremendous impact the environment provides for patients and their loved ones as they are going through the end-of-life journey.”
The six private, home-like suites in the Hospice House bring warmth and security to patients and their loved ones as they receive the assistance required for end-of-life care.
Features include: A 24-hour certified caregiver; assistance with medications; a natural setting that emphasizes light and cheerful, open views; assurance of privacy and dignity; private patient rooms, bathrooms and living/dining rooms; visitor sleeping accommodations; a family/consultation room; a community lounge, living room and dining area where families can gather; access to a washer and dryer; laundry service for patient items; meals for patients; and adjoining access to the Town Center at Avera Sister James Care Center.
The Hospice House was opened in 2016.
