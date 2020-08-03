The man accused of murdering a Yankton woman in 2019 returned to court Monday morning.
De’Von Taye Lopez — who pleaded not guilty last month to last year’s murder of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton — appeared before First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Monday for the consideration of 29 motions filed by the defense.
Lopez was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
Among the 29 motions was a defense motion for a change of venue, to which the state objected.
Defense attorney Chris Nipe of Mitchell did not fully elaborate on the reason for the inclusion of the motion, but stated he will know more about whether to move forward on changing the venue after he has seen and studied the questionnaire to be submitted to potential jurors.
Gering said that a sample questionnaire would be sent out to Nipe with a Sept. 4 deadline to submit any objections that would be discussed at a hearing shortly after the deadline. For the time being, she opted to hold the motion in advance until a further hearing on the matter.
A motion was also filed for the preservation of the trailer house where the victim’s body was found in its present condition while proceedings are pending. The state noted that the residence where Schock was found has received flood damage, and a break-in by an unknown assailant occurred in the time since her discovery last September. Gering called for the trailer to be preserved for the next six months.
Other motions granted included the suppression of the defendant’s prior criminal history, sequestration of all witnesses and obtaining certain documents related to the case.
No date for further action was set during Monday’s proceedings. A trial date still has not been set in the case.
Last Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located on Vote St. in rural Yankton County at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
The death was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
An autopsy was conducted in Sioux Falls. According to the affidavit of probable cause for warrantless arrest filed in the earlier case, the autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. The affidavit states that on Sept. 13, the South Dakota Forensic Crime Lab (SDFCL) reported a minor DNA profile was recovered from tissue or blood located in the fingernail clippings/scrapings. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
