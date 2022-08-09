FREEMAN — The Et Cetera Shoppe will be hosting Kraft Pillow Service on Friday, Aug. 26, beginning at 9 a.m.
This traveling service completely sanitizes the contents of used feather pillows, and places them in brand new ticking pillowcases. Several colors and grades of ticking are available, and different pillow sizes can be made upon request. Pillows can also be “plumped” with additional feathers. Cleaning for foam pillows is available as well. The process can be done in approximately an hour, and Kraft makes an effort to service out-of-town customers as efficiently as possible.
