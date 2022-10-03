Incidents
Incidents
• A report was received at 3:01 p.m. Friday of an assault on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:57 p.m. Friday of vandalism on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a fight on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 12:49 p.m. Saturday of the theft of money from a vehicle on Green St.
• A report was received at 3:46 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:50 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 9:25 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Whiting St.
• A report was received at 10:12 a.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:23 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:59 p.m. Sunday of the theft of gas and other items in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:26 a.m. Monday of the theft of a wallet on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 12:54 p.m. Monday of shoplifting on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:16 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:45 a.m. Saturday of a protection order violation in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:40 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation east of Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
