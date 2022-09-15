PIERRE — The South Dakota Legislature is now accepting applications for legislative interns for the 2023 Legislative Session. College or university students from all majors are eligible for the 22 open positions. Applications for the intern positions must be filed with the Legislative Research Council (LRC) by Oct. 14.
LRC’s internship program gives students an in-depth understanding of the government process by immersing them in the daily operation of the legislative branch of government. Interns work with legislative leadership, assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks, and participate when needed in committee meetings. Students will receive $4,875 in compensation and may also receive college credits for their internship.
