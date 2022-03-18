Don Barnett, former Rapid City mayor and author, will be the featured speaker at the Yankton Rotary Club at noon Tuesday at River’s Edge, 104 Capital St., Yankton.
Leadership South Dakota and the Rotary Club are co-sponsoring this presentation on leadership given by Barnett, who was mayor of Rapid City from 1971-75 and had to deal with the devastating 1972 Rapid City flood that killed more than 200 people. In addition, racially motivated events that year between Native American and non-native American communities in Rapid City caused further unrest to an area still reeling from the earlier catastrophic event.
