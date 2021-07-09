GAYVILLE — The James Schoenberner Scholarship Blood Drive will be held at the Gayville Community Center on Saturday, July 17, running from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Schoenberner’s goal is to get 40 people registered to donate blood, which would earn him a college scholarship. He invites the community to come out and not only help local hospital patients, but to also help him reach his goal.
Call or text Schoenberner at 605-659-4883 to schedule your appointment or go online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.
