An unsettled weather weekend in the area led to what may have been a tornado that damaged a business north of Yankton.
An isolated storm cell moved through central Yankton County late Saturday afternoon, with some residents reporting a funnel-shaped cloud in the storm.
The storm struck a rural residence about five miles north of Yankton on Highway 81 shortly and tore out a portion of the wall and roof of the SassyCat Quilting Company. No injuries were reported at press time.
There was also a report of crop damage east of Utica.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls, the storm tracked east-southeast from roughly Utica to the Beresford-Hawarden area. Volin, Mission Hill and Wakonda were also likely impacted. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued.
At 5:25 p.m., the NWS posted the following on Twitter: “Heads up Yankton County! A small storm near Utica moving east at 40 mph will likely produce brief torrential rainfall and hail up to dime size as it moves toward Volin and Wakonda through 6 p.m.”
No rain amounts were immediately available.
The Yankton area was also hit by a storm early Saturday morning. There were some downed branches reported at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area. There was also a report of some campers heading to shelter during the storm.
Sunday saw mostly sunny skies and cool weather but swept by strong northwest winds. A wind gust of 47 miles per hour was reported at the Yankton airport shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
