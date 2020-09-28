Early Dismissal Days OK’d

“Our teachers are drowning and they can’t keep up. Anybody who is against this, send them to me and I’ll talk to them.”
That’s what Yankton School Board member Frani Kieffer said a Yankton High School student told her about the proposed early school dismissal to be held once a week.
At a special meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board approved a noon dismissal for the Yankton School District (YSD) for in-school learners on Fridays beginning Oct. 9 until the end of the semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
Administrators, teachers and one member of the public addressed the board in what was, at times, an emotional discussion.
Lisa Hagemann was the sole parent that addressed the school board, noting that the survey of parents last week on the proposed calendar change did not give families the option to comment or to vote against the idea of an early dismissal.
“An early dismissal decreases in-person education by about three hours a week,” she said. “This adds up to about 30 hours of missed in-person student time from October to December of 2020.”
Nowhere in the survey does it state how and where this time will be reclaimed, she said.
“Are we to just assume that our children will lose educational time?” Hagemann said. “Cutting educational time will impact our children’s future.
“Please table this vote and come up with some more options.”
Later in the meeting, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle addressed her concern by explaining how Yankton sets classroom hours, versus state requirements.
The South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) requires that kindergartens receive 2.5 hours of school each day, elementary school students 5 hours a day, and middle- and high-school students 5.5 hours a day, he said.
“In Yankton, we have always surpassed the number of required hours significantly,” Kindle said. We currently, for kindergarten, total days — beyond what’s required — we have around 96 days.”
YSD currently has kindergarten students scheduled for an additional 96 days above the state requirement. Elementary-school students get nearly 19 days more school, middle-school students receive 24.6 days more and high-school students 17.2 days more than the DOE requires, he said.
Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek added that education is not solely about number of hours, but also about quality of education, which he said would suffer if teachers continued to be spread too thin.
Several teachers told the board about the impact the new COVID schooling models are having on their workload.
This year’s No 1 problem area for teachers involves the different learning groups that are being educated simultaneously: in-school learners, distance learners, hybrid learners who go into school when they have to and in-and-out of school learners, or “revolving-door learners,” who are out for 10 days or until they are cleared by a doctor, return for a few days and go back out again for quarantine and isolation.
The number of students out due to sickness or COVID-related issues is fluid, changing on a daily basis, and teachers have no way of knowing when or how long each student will be out, administrators agreed.
“It doesn’t really matter how many remote learners you have, one or 50, it’s still the same amount of time,” Yankton Middle School (YMS) teacher Janine Broscha told the school board, explaining how COVID restrictions have led to a virtual elimination of teacher-planning time while increasing their duties and tasks, such as extra cleaning, making videos and checking in with their online students.
“Nothing prepares you for the constant shifting of students from class to online,” said Cassi Pietz, an English teacher at Yankton High School (YHS), adding that in a typical school year, she would arrive at work at 7:30 a.m., leave at 5 p.m., take home a few things to correct and put in a few hours on Sunday. “This year, in one single week, I logged a total of over 92 hours. Seventy-four of those hours were in my actual classroom. This is not sustainable.”
YHS teacher Amy Miner, who teaches a mythology class among other subjects, compared teaching the various shifting groups of students to the myth of Sisyphus, who, as punishment by the ancient gods of the Greeks, would have to push a boulder up a mountain for eternity. Each day the boulder would fall and Sisyphus would have to start again.
“This year, I think we thought the boulder might be a little harder to push and the hill might be a little bit steeper” Miner said. “I don’t think we anticipated that we’d all be pushing two boulders.”
One school counselor and several administrators also commented on teacher stress levels.
“We didn’t know how fluid our student population was going to be,” Yankton High School Principal Jennifer Johnke said. “We didn’t know how hard it is to know what the remote learners are picking up because we don’t see their faces. The amount of planning that goes into making sure that you can reach each remote learner takes a lot of time, and our teachers are putting in that time while still keeping their in-school learners moving forward.”
Teachers have refused to cut material in the interests of expediency, she said.
The district’s COVID-19 plan was devised to be flexible, Kindle told the board.
“Do you know why we’re in school? There are schools not in school,” he said. “We are in school because we have a good plan, but plans need to change.”
The school board voted unanimously to approve the change to the school calendar for the rest of the semester and to review the decision before the start of the January term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.