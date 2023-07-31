Yankton County Fair
Kathryn Nelsen of the Mission Hill Hillers is shown tending to a calf entry belonging to her brother Benjamin during last year’s Yankton County Fair,.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

This week’s Yankton County Fair in Yankton offers more than cattle and corn.

The fair runs Aug. 3-5 at the Kiwanis 4-H Activity Center and Ice Arena, located on Whiting Drive. The event opens Thursday with exhibit judging and livestock entries.

