This week’s Yankton County Fair in Yankton offers more than cattle and corn.
The fair runs Aug. 3-5 at the Kiwanis 4-H Activity Center and Ice Arena, located on Whiting Drive. The event opens Thursday with exhibit judging and livestock entries.
This year features 620 static (non-livestock) exhibits and 150 livestock exhibits. But you can also find zoo animals, puppets and books, kids’ activities and good food.
After Thursday’s opening day, the scene shifts Friday and Saturday not only to the 4-H and open class competition but also events of general interest.
It’s all part of the change from the former 4-H Achievement Days, according to Katie Doty, the Yankton County 4-H youth program advisor.
“In 2019, we made the transition to the Yankton County Fair. We wanted to make it more inviting to the public with a wider variety of activities,” she said.
“We still have all the 4-H events, but we added more things to attract the general public. With the change to a county fair, we’re seeing a lot more of the community support for 4-H and the other events.”
Danielle Schurman, the Yankton County Extension administrative assistant, has seen the changes with the move to a county fair.
“I think it’s been going well. If anything, it’s nice to add some new events and activities,” she said. “The kids pedal pull has been a big hit. During the last few years, it has brought out a lot of families who come to check it out.”
Many of the new events are held on Saturday, when it’s more convenient for entire families to take part, Schurman said.
“We’ve been holding more family fun events,” she said. “The kids like the activities, and the 4-Hers can enjoy those kinds of things when they have time between their shows and competition.”
What’s on tap this year?
Friday includes the livestock competition during the day and evening. Other activities include the vendor fair, the Yankton Community Library’s “Puppets & Books” program, face painting with Sue Hill, the ice cream social and 4-H supper.
Saturday opens with the pancake feed, followed by the kids pony cart rides with Mackenzie Steinbrecher, fashion review style show and Great Plains ZOOmobile.
Other activities include the vendor fair, South Dakota Farmers Union farm safety trailer, face painting, bingo, barnyard carnival, county raffle drawing and the 4-H round robin champion showmanship.
The vendor fair returns this year, occupying the area normally housing the ice arena. The fair runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The vendor fair is free to the public, Doty said.
“The fair has been really popular,” she said. “We have about 25 vendors with a good variety of items. We try to feature exhibitors with handmade and homemade products.”
On Friday, the Yankton Community Library brings its program to the fair, Doty said. The event reflects the partnership between her office and the city library.
“I do programs, like my babysitting clinic, at the library. It’s all part of our greater outreach,” she said. “Here, the library can use its program on books and puppets to reach more kids. We work together.”
Visitors will find a wide range of 4-H exhibits reflecting members’ interests, Doty said.
“We have expanded the project areas as we work to become more inclusive and meet the 4-Hers’ interests,” she said. “Over the years, the kids have brought some awesome projects that are creative and have time, effort and thought. All the projects teach lessons they can carry out the rest of their lives.”
The Yankton County Fair showcases the traditional livestock of beef, swine, goats and sheep, along with rabbits and poultry. However, the newer category of companion animals includes guinea pigs, rabbits, cats, hedge hogs and birds, to name a few creatures.
“For the companion animals, we have the showmanship contest where the entrants show them around,” Doty said. “The 4-Hers tell how they feed their animals, how they take care of them, play with them and keep them healthy.”
Some traditional events are now held at different times, Schurman said.
The actual fashion review competition was held during the summer, but the fair will feature a show where the entrants display not only their outfits but also their self-confidence in wearing them on stage.
The clothing entries include both those made by the 4-Her and also selected outfits they have purchased and put together.
Behind the scenes, the judges’ interviews of exhibitors not only allow the 4-Her to explain the project and work put into it, but it also provides young people positive feedback and learning how to speak with an adult.
“When you’re watching it, you can see the kids’ excitement,” Schurman said.
The Yankton County Fair has remained a family and community affair, Schurman said.
“I have been here 23 years, and we have always kept it the first weekend in August,” she said. “It has worked really well because families can always plan on those dates. Families get together, and they can also work together with livestock and other projects during the fair.”
Both Doty and Schurman note 4-Hers need support just like a sports team, musical group or play cast. The county fair provides the spotlight for a year of work.
“I love the county fair,” Schurman said. “It’s my favorite time of the year, being around the kids and interacting with them and seeing what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished. It’s what I get the most excited about.”
And now, the curtain will rise in two days, Doty said.
“We’re ready to roll,” she said.
