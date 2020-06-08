A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday in Yankton as part of a peaceful protest.
The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. at Meridian Plaza next to the Meridian Bridge along the Missouri River in southern Yankton.
Organizers posted the following information on Facebook:
“Join us at a peaceful candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd and other victims of police brutality,” the message said. “We will be hearing some brief remarks from a few individuals. We currently plan on having a station set up with materials to write letters urging action and change to our elected officials.”
The scheduled speakers include:
• Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson;
• District 18 State Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton);
• Pastor Jeff M. Otterman of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton;
• Former State Sen. Bernie Hunhoff (D-Yankton).
Wearing a mask is highly encouraged at this event, organizers said. Social distancing will be practiced as best it can.
Candles and other items will not be provided.
