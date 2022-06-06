VERMILLION — Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library Friends of the Library are holding their monthly Book Sale on June 10-11. This sale is a special half off everything in the entire store.
Edie’s Book store is only open Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This is the last sale of the summer and won’t be reopened until September.
The Friends are also offering a deal for adults that sign up for the Summer Reading Program. If you are age 19 or older, you can sign up for our Adult Book BINGO either on READsquared or at the circulation desk, you will receive a gift certificate that can be turned in to redeem three free books from the June sale. You must sign up before the book sale as these gift cards are only valid for that specific weekend. Gift cards are only given out at the circulation desk.
For more information, call the library at 605-677-7060, or visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
