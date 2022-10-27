PIERRE — South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 earned an average ACT composite score of 21.5, which is above the national average of 19.8 and the highest among neighboring states. Considering the state’s public school test-takers only, the average composite score was 21.6. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration.
Nationally, the composite score for public school students fell slightly from 20.3 in 2021 to 19.8 in 2022, while South Dakota’s public school average of 21.6 stayed steady. “That tells me South Dakota’s commitment to maintaining face to face instruction during the pandemic was the right one to support continued student learning,” Sanderson said.
