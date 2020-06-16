In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Yankton County recorded two more positive tests, lifting its total number of known cases to 60.
Meanwhile, the state reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 77.
And in Nebraska, four more deaths were reported, giving the state 220 overall.
Yankton County’s positive tests were the first reported in the county since June 8. The county also saw two more recoveries, bringing that total to 52. There were 69 new test results reported Tuesday.
Also, Clay County reported another positive test, giving it 67 overall. But the county also saw six new recoveries for a total of 41 to date. Twelve new test results were reported.
Overall, South Dakota reported 38 new positive tests Tuesday to bring its total to 5,966. There were 807 new tests reported; the state has processed 67,202 tests to date for a test infection rate of 8.8%.
The state’s new deaths were reported from Minnehaha (54 deaths to date) and Pennington (9) counties.
Other statistics from Tuesday included:
• Recoveries — 5,069 (+108); recovery rate of 84.9%;
• Active Cases — 820 (-72);
• Hospitalizations — 562 ever hospitalized (+18); 92 currently hospitalized (-1).
In Nebraska, Knox County recorded a new positive test as of late Monday, giving it 13 overall.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 126 positive tests to give the state 16,851 known cases to date. There were 1,766 tests results reported, boosting the state total to 139,690, with a test infection rate of 12%.
The number of recoveries rose to 10,351, giving the state a recovery rate of 61.4%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), two new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 41.
