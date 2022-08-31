100 Years Ago
Friday, September 1, 1922
• The first Yankton County Fair is over. There were more than 3,000 exhibits entered in the various competitive departments, and the outside judges who came in found entries in nearly every department that they said would compare very favorably with any showings at the average state fair.
• Cleanup work of the contractors for the piers of the Meridian highway bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton was started today. The barge, Marion C., has done its duty and will be dismantled. A 32-foot span is being put in the tramway so it can be taken out to let the snagboat Mandan through without drawing or driving any piles, and there will be no more use for the barge.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 1, 1947
• No paper (Labor Day)
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 1, 1972
• Yankton Chamber of Commerce representatives greeted an international group of youngsters traveling with their diplomat-parents visiting in Yankton on a caravan tour of the western United States here Thursday night. The group of more than 120 from throughout the world is touring in motor homes.
• Left-handed Yankton bowler Craig Harmsen got the Wednesday night Classic League off to a roaring start, hitting a 299 game.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 1, 1997
• Laddie Kostel has found a new mission in life — a mission that has taken him over the ocean to Tanzania, Africa. A Sioux City, Iowa, organization called STEMM, Siouxland-Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries, helped Kostel put that calling into action. The six-member team left the United States Aug. 3 for the 2 1/2-week mission trip. Their mission work included medical, educational and spiritual work.
• A $70,000 interactive computer coupled with a big-screen projector will help hone the deadly-force judgment of cops across South Dakota in the future. The equipment, which displays various situations that police officers may face, was recently purchased by the state Law Enforcement Training Center, Department of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Police Department and Highway Patrol.
