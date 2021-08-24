Alleged Tabor Bomber Waives Prelim Hearing

TYNDALL — After injuring himself in a house explosion he allegedly caused, a Tabor man has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on 11 related charges.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Bon Homme County court. He faces two charges of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.
After consulting with defense attorney Lucy Youngberg, Hansen waived his right to the preliminary hearing. The proceeding would have determined whether enough evidence existed to bind him over for trial.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set his arraignment for Sept. 7, at which time he is expected to enter a plea on the charges. He will appear at the Tyndall courthouse.
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that no other people are considered suspects in the case.
Last weekend, a resident reported a blast in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. Authorities responded to 127 East Chicago Street, where they found Hansen unresponsive in his driveway with apparent thermal burns from the explosion.
Hansen was hospitalized, released and taken into custody on a probation violation. He now faces the 11 charges related to the incident.
In addition, the prosecution has filed information with the court that Hansen is a habitual offender because of two prior convictions. As such, he is subject to enhanced penalties as provided by state law.
Court records describe his two previous convictions.
In January 2011, he was convicted in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device.
As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending. At the time, he indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, served 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of his alleged plan.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II. A probation violation was filed Tuesday in Hansen’s case and an arrest warrant has been issued, according to the Yankton County clerk of courts office.
Hansen has been housed in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
During Tuesday’s hearing, he appeared in court showing signs of his injuries, including his left hand wrapped in bandages. He remained in handcuffs and wore an outer garment, which a court official said protected him from harming himself or attempting to take his life.
During the hearing, Gering advised Hansen of his rights, the charges against him and the possible penalties for each count. He could plead not guilty, guilty, not guilty by reason of insanity or guilty but mentally ill.
The first two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device involved a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence on each count of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The nine charges of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device involved capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps, according to court documents.
Hansen allegedly intended to make a destructive device without first obtaining a permit from the Department of Public Safety to make such a device, court records say.
The offense is a Class 5 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Should Hansen be found a habitual offender, those punishments could increase on any of the new charges, Gering noted.
Court records provide details on last weekend’s explosion and the events following it.
At approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house with the caller seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services found Hansen and transported him to a hospital for treatment.
One witness reported seeing Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier that day. Another witness, who was in Hansen’s home that day, said the defendant was boiling gasoline. Hansen reportedly told this witness he was making Napalm.
After his release from the hospital, Hansen was housed at the Bon Homme County Jail on a probation hold. In a post-Miranda interview, Hansen told law enforcement he possessed 48 60-gram firework artillery shells and detonation cord.
Hansen said he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs using the powder from the artillery shells. He stated he had completed three to five pipe bombs before one of them exploded. He also stated he had gasoline and a propane bottle in his room.
After securing a search warrant for Hansen’s residence, Public Safety bomb technicians discovered two assembled pipe bomb devices. Each contained suspected energetic material with hobby fuse coming out of one side. They also located nine other empty capped pipes next to hobby fuse and fireworks/suspected energetic materials.
All the suspected destructive devices and the materials were found within the same room.
Besides local law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are working on the case, as is the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Two FBI special agent bomb technicians assisted the South Dakota DCI bomb squad in rendering safe some of the devices, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.
The Press & Dakotan contacted the South Dakota Attorney General’s office by email for further information or comment but has not received a response at this time.
In addition to his current court proceedings, Hansen was sentenced within the past year on alcohol-related charges in a May 2020 incident.
In Charles Mix County, he pleaded guilty last September to: driving or control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any controlled drug or substance; and furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a child (prohibited).
The court suspended the 60-day jail sentence on the first count and suspended 86 days of the 90-day jail sentence on the second count.
Hansen currently remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall.
