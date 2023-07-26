Pillen

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, at the podium, and State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood speak about the state’s first investments toward a $1 billion pledge to build an Education Future Fund. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Officially, Gov. Jim Pillen said he held a news conference Wednesday to celebrate the state’s first investments toward a pledged $1 billion Education Future Fund.

Unofficially, Pillen highlighted these new investments in public education during a battle over a petition effort to stop Nebraska’s new tax credit that was established for those funding scholarships for children attending private K-12 schools.

