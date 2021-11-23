PIERRE —With more people traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, the South Dakota Highway Patrol reminds drivers that it is even more important to stay safe.
“Thanksgiving is a major travel holiday and that increases the chances of motor vehicle crashes,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “When driving, remember to stay focused; slow down, pay attention, drive sober and wear a seat belt. You can think about the holiday and all that good food when you are not driving.”
As part of its holiday safety efforts, the Highway Patrol will conduct a statewide “Operation Safe” Wednesday in an effort to encourage those already traveling for the holiday to be careful. Troopers also will be out on the road throughout the weekend.
The 102-hour holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes begins at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ends at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 28. Last year in South Dakota during the same reporting period, there were 198 crashes, resulting in 27 injuries and no fatalities.
While the weather should be good for travel, drivers are encouraged to check road conditions by calling 5-1-1 or click onto sd511.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.