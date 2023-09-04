100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 5, 1923
• At the river today men climbed out on dry ground to Pier 2 and placed a rope anchor as additional anchorage for the pontoon. A new feature here is that in the backwater caused by the closing of the current between the first two piers, the waste from the gas plant is now collecting. A great truck of over 7,000 pounds load was stopped at the pontoon bridge today, to be unloaded, as too much of a load for the pontoon bridge.
• Another large crowd saw The Boyd P. Trousdale Stock Company present the farce comedy “Don’t Lie to Your Wife” at the Hess Theatre last night and was kept in a roar of laughter from the rise of the curtain until the finish. J.R. Coggshall, who played a female part during the play, proved to be the hit of the performance.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 5, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 5, 1973
• There was a total of 41,495 summer attendance in organized activities in the Yankton city summer recreation program this summer, according to Dave Sears, director of parks and recreation.
• Wendy Sue Smith, 4, daughter of Mrs. Gloria Smith, Yankton, died Tuesday morning in Sioux Valley Hospital, Sioux Falls, and Yankton police, the State Department of Criminal Investigation and Yankton County States Attorney’s office are investigating the cause of death. The child was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital Saturday afternoon by her mother. She was badly bruised and it was suspected she might have a skull fracture, and she was transferred by plane Sunday to Sioux Valley Hospital.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 5, 1998
• When it comes to contests, it’s not always about winning. Sometimes it’s the message that can be spread. Such is the case with Beadle fourth grader Emily Lincoln, daughter of Jim and Lori Lincoln of Yankton. Last school year Lincoln and her classmates created posters for the “Make a Difference: Stay Drug Free” statewide poster contest sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Human Services, Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse. In July Lincoln was notified that she had received first place in the first through third grade category. Her award-winning poster depicts colorful images of her mom and dad, with the message surrounding them: Stay Drug Free! If not for you, do it for them. Although Lincoln was excited to be named a state winner, she was equally excited for the opportunity to let her peers hear her message about drugs. “I don’t think you should do them,” Lincoln said. “Drugs are bad for you. They hurt your family.”
• The Yankton Bucks and the Huron Tigers slugged it out on the turf of Crane-Youngworth Field last night and, when the smoke cleared, the Bucks outlasted their old rivals 21-18 in an exciting ESD football game. It was the second close win of the season for Yankton to make their early-season mark 2-1 while the never-say-die Tigers dropped to a 1-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.