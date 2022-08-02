BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension provides resources to help livestock producers across the state prepare for extreme temperatures, and with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s over the next week, it is important for producers to prepare and have proper mitigation strategies in place to reduce heat stress on livestock.

"This region will be experiencing another round of extreme heat in the coming week,” said Warren Rusche, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Feedlot Specialist. “Cattle feeders should monitor their livestock closely, make sure they have adequate water supplies and avoid handling as much as possible. Dark-hided, market-ready cattle in pens lacking air flow are at the greatest risk.”

