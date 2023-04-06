Starting Tuesday, April 11, Yankton’s 15th Street from Bill Baggs Road to Alumax Drive is scheduled to be closed due to construction.
The pavement replacement project will be done in phases to help with local access. However, there will be no through traffic allowed.
The contractor will begin on the east end (Alumax Drive) and progress to the west, until they reach Bill Baggs Road. The intersection, at 15th Street & Bill Baggs Road, is not included in the project and will remain open to north-south traffic.
The completion date for the project is June 30.
