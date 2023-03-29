LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the launch of a public transit trip planner with a pilot project in the northeast and panhandle regions of Nebraska. A test site is currently available to the public at trips.nebraskatransit.com.

NDOT is conducting the pilot projects to determine feasibility for eventual statewide deployment. The trip planner application can be used on a mobile phone or a computer web browser to assist travelers in identifying travel options between two or more points — often termed “trip discovery.” Starting with a pilot in the northeast and panhandle regions allows NDOT’s Mobility Management Team to work with several travel modes and smaller transit agencies in a confined geographic area. The pilot projects will allow users to test functionality and identify issues before rolling out the trip planner statewide.

