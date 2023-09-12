Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) are the stars of the week’s celebrations at Yankton’s Ability Building Services (ABS).
This is National DSP Recognition Week. DSPs provide individual support to patients or clients, depending on their developmental or behavioral needs. But DSPs are also called on to support these individuals in reaching their personal goals of independent living, working and socializing.
“This year’s theme is, ‘Our DSPs Shine,’ and we are doing all kinds of fun stuff,” Sam Mason, direct support professionals supervisor for ABS, told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re going to do a scavenger hunt; we’re going to have a picture contest and a trivia quiz where staff send in trivia questions about themselves and we try to guess who it is. We’re (also) sending out ‘thank-you’ gifts to each location.”
At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser reread a proclamation she made Monday morning at ABS to kickoff DSP week.
“I did proclaim the week of Sept. 11, 2023, as DSP Week in Yankton but I don’t want to slight them by not recognizing them tonight,” she said. “If we think of entities in our community that really create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive and grow in our community, I couldn’t think of two better groups doing that, and ABS is one of them.”
DSPs are the heart and soul of what makes things work for people with disabilities, Mason said.
“So, this is a big celebration and party to talk about how great DSPs are and to take a minute to breathe and have a good time,” she said. “(Currently), we have 128 DSPs serving 134 clients.”
DSPs assist clients with anything they might need, Mason said.
“They might help with shopping, budgeting or housework. They might help with taking people out in the community,” she said. “Sometimes, they help with behaviors or with personal hygiene.”
It’s important to realize that there are people who work with and support those that receive services here, Mason said.
“There is a support system available and there are options for services locally, through different agencies, and people that are willing to help provide those services,” she said. “Without DSPs, those options are very limited.”
Though many are aware of the housing ABS can provide its clients, its other services are not widely recognized throughout the community, Mason said.
“We’re starting something called Community Day where we’re helping people maybe live a little more independently and become more involved in their community,” she said. “It’s small group activities to help people have experience and exposure to things that they might enjoy.”
One group goes to the Heartland Humane Society, while another goes out to shoot pool and engage in recreational activities, Mason said.
“There’s a group that focuses on exercise — different kinds of exercise and different places they can exercise,” she said. “There’s a group working on nutrition and healthy cooking.”
These activities can also include continued education, Mason said.
Because the DSPs generally work in groups at ABS’s various locations in town, many of the DSP Week events and activities are done remotely. Some items are delivered by the DSP Week team, Mason said. Group events occur during the organization’s two daily staff meetings.
Staff have also received free ABS gear and clothing in preparation for DSP week, she said.
“Specialty teas are being dropped off from River City Nutrition, and we’re going to do a tea drop to each location,” Mason said. “Wednesday, we have our all-staff meeting, and we’re doing all kinds of games and prizes for that.”
Today’s awards lunch is being provided by ABS with food from Counterfeit Catering and ice cream from the Boxcar Sweet Shop, she said.
“We appreciate our DSPs very much, all the time, not just for DSP Week,” Mason said. “All the hard work and effort that goes into helping people achieve their lives is noticed — very, very noticed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.