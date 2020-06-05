A popular myth in American culture is that sports are a natural escape from many of the world’s problems — especially politics.
The reality throughout history, however, has been that politics and sports have often been inexorably linked together. From labor issues to race to protest, there is a long history of the games people love attracting controversy.
It was something that Yankton native Blake Savey found himself writing about in college. Though his writing was never intended to be shared with the wider world, the recent death of George Floyd and the ensuing civil strife have led Savey to share his senior history thesis on the subject.
Savey, a 2016 Yankton High School graduate, attained a degree in secondary education in history from Augustana University this year and is gearing up to teach high school history in Flandreau starting this fall.
A year ago, though, Savey completed his senior history thesis. For that thesis, Savey chose “The Relationship of Sports and Politics: The Athlete’s Role.”
“The advisor for the class mentioned that she knew I was interested in sports,” Savey said. “She said, ‘You can write about sports, but you should try and find something that involves society and has had a role throughout history as well.”
Savey ultimately settled on a comparison of Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick and the controversy surrounding their actions in regards to major social events. In Ali’s case, he refused to go to Vietnam when drafted in protest of the war and its relationship with how America had dealt with race. In 2016, NFL star Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem as a protest against police brutality.
“Both Muhammad Ali and Colin Kaepernick were athletes that used the platform to speak out — Ali with his refusal to accept the draft to the war because of his Muslim background and then Colin Kaepernick with the kneeling for the National Anthem,” Savey said. “They both provoked a lot of anger from the American public.”
Savey added that he was interested in the different outcomes between the two stories.
“I wanted to contrast them because the big thing in my eyes was that it was two very different things that they did, but they both received a lot of criticism for it,” he said. “But Muhammad Ali was able to come back and fight again and become the world champion again that everyone loved. And Colin Kaepernick has never been able to come back. I just kind of wanted to write on that difference; Muhammad Ali’s chance to win the nation back and then Colin Kaepernick not having that opportunity.”
Savey’s senior history thesis details each incident and lays out arguments both for and against athletes using their platforms to get involved in politics. He concludes by saying that Kaepernick could ultimately go on to be one of the most influential civil rights activists of our time.
For nearly a year, there weren’t many who had the opportunity to see Savey’s thesis. But after Floyd’s death and the aftermath that followed, Savey opted to post it to his Facebook page.
“I sat on this for quite a while and really never had any intentions of sharing it,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I was able to go into in this paper that would be good for people to know, going into the numbers and outlining the facts of the situation and then letting people see from there. I just think it’s really important, instead of just responding with a lot of anger, to educate ourselves on why the black community is really outraged and asking for change.”
He said that public reception of his thesis has been positive.
“I got a few texts and there was a couple of comments that said it was a really good paper,” he said. “I got some compliments that I didn’t really push one side or the other. You can tell in the paper that I’m fighting for Colin Kaepernick, but I’m also not knocking the other side completely. I just wanted to present the facts and show why the black community was so upset and asking for change.”
In the meantime, Savey said he only sees athletes getting more politically active.
“You’ve seen a way larger group of athletes stand up, particularly white athletes, which I think is really promising,” he said. “They’re starting to realize, in a lot of different things, they have a voice and when they use it, it is powerful. Sports are such an influential thing in our nation that those athletes do have so much power and it’s just really powerful and really encouraging when they do use that to speak out.”
He said he plans to apply some of these lessons into his curriculum in Flandreau going forward.
To view Savey’s full history thesis, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/10ovhr3bT1ywuoZVJDpVifiK2iDtqei0CvluR-0o4oYc/edit?usp=sharing
