WAGNER — This week’s Wagner school board election made a major impact, deciding five seats on the seven-member board.
The unofficial results were released late Tuesday night, with the provisional ballots still to be determined, according to school business manager Lory DuFrain.
As of now, three new members will join the board for three-year terms. In addition, a former member will return to the board.
Tuesday’s election featured races for one 1-year term, one 2-year term and three 3-year terms. Currently, two votes are determining the final three-year spot on the board.
• In the race for the one-year term, Pat Breen leads with 220, followed by Julie Weddell 187 and Gene Niehus 176.
• In the race for the two-year term, Daniel Dion leads with 257 followed by Danielle Krcil with 237 and Randy Rysavy 92.
• In the race for three 3-year terms, the current leaders are Jay Kokes 365, Derrick Marks 353, and Jamie Tjeerdsma 300. They are followed by Brad Lhotak 298, Kip Spotted Eagle 267 and Traci Payer 159.
Following a lawsuit several years ago, the Wagner school district now uses cumulative voting for its elections based on the number of vacancies in a school board race. The three vacancies for 3-year terms meant a voter could cast any combination of three votes in the field.
DuFrain noted two reasons for the five open spots up for election. The three seats for three-year terms were part of the usual rotation. In addition, two board members — Pat Breen and Rachel Woods — resigned earlier this year with an unexpired portion remaining on their terms..
The board members up for three-year terms included Dennis Merkwan, who chose not to run again, and Lhotak and Niehus.
Niehus chose to run for the one-year position instead of seeking another three-year term, DuFrain said.
Tuesday’s election drew 27.5% voter turnout, the business manager said.
