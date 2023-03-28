David Phillips Jr.
David Phillips Jr.

 Photo: Cedar County Sheriff's office

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Michigan man north of Hartington.

David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, entered a written plea on charges in the March 1 death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Authorities characterize the events as a workplace incident.

