HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Michigan man north of Hartington.
David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana, entered a written plea on charges in the March 1 death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Authorities characterize the events as a workplace incident.
Phillips appeared in Cedar County Court last week and waived his preliminary hearing. Judge Douglas Luebe bound the defendant over to Cedar County District Court.
Phillips was scheduled for an arraignment last Monday in Hartington, but he entered a written plea, filed March 23, of not guilty and a waiver of appearance.
He is now scheduled for a May 22 pre-trial conference in Cedar County District Court in Hartington.
The defendant remains in the Cedar County Jail on a bond of $10 million at 10%, meaning he must post $1 million for his release. If he posts bond, he would be required to pay the entire $10 million if he fails to make court appearances or violates bond conditions.
Phillips faces one count on each of three felony charges:
• second-degree murder, a Class 1B felony, with a sentence ranging from 20 years to life in prison;
• use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison;
• possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, with no minimum sentence and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Defense attorney Todd Lancaster of Lincoln serves with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy (NCPA). Phillips had requested a court-appointed attorney.
The prosecution team includes Corey O’Brien, Mary Marcum and Mariah Nickel with the Nebraska attorney general’s office. They are serving as Special Deputy County Attorneys, assisting Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
The state alleges that, on the morning of March 1, Phillips caused Matos-Colon’s death intentionally but without premeditation. The defendant is charged with knowingly and intentionally using a firearm to commit a felony — in this case, second-degree murder — which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
In addition, the state alleges Phillips possessed a stolen firearm that he should have known or had reasonable cause to believe was stolen with no intention of returning it to the owner.
According to court documents, the Cedar County sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 9 a.m. March 1 of a shooting near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road about one mile north of Hartington. The sheriff’s office responded and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A sheriff’s deputy took Phillips into custody with a 9-millimeter handgun and ammunition.
Witnesses at the scene attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon, the shooting victim. He was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead.
Three individuals claimed to have witnessed the shooting, according to court records.
Police retrieved six spent 9mm bullet casings and one live 9mm cartridge at the scene, as well as three bullet strikes. A Glock model G19 Gen5 9mm handgun was retrieved from Phillips’ left pant leg and seized at the scene.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office later received confirmation the weapon had been reported stolen in Louisiana, according to court records.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.