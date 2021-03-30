100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 31, 1921
• Yankton County should get in line with other counties and have a county fair this year, thus getting a better chance on the premiums at the South Dakota state fair, in the opinions of T.J. Frick, member of the state fair board.
• March, which came in 31 days ago like the meekest of lambs, belied all tradition today by going out like another meek lamb, although in between it has been anything but lamblike at time. The weather man hung out the fair and warmer flag today and promised balmy weather for a few days, growing more unsettled with rains likely before long.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 31, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 31, 1971
• Darrold Loecker, manager of radio station KYNT, has announced that the Yankton station has been included in the broadcast network of the St. Louis Cardinals this season. The perennial National League power has had many fans in the Yankton area.
• A congenial and talented group of 150 high school students “descended” upon the Yankton State Hospital Monday evening to entertain and be entertained. The students presented a variety show. Kyle activity center was filled to capacity by some 200 hospital patients.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 31, 1996
• No paper
