SD Supreme Court Upholds Barratry Claim Against County

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a barratry claim against Yankton County stemming from a dispute over whether an internet service provider was acting against Yankton County’s zoning ordinance.
“Yankton County brought an action seeking an injunction against Luke McAllister, McAllister TD, LLC (MTD), and B-Y Internet, LLC (B-Y) (collectively referred to as ‘McAllisters’) to cease a wireless internet provider business that Yankton County alleged was operating in violation of a county zoning ordinance. McAllisters answered the complaint,” according to the court’s decision filed last week.
This allows a lawsuit that began in 2018 to continue against the county.
According to a summary on the proceedings prepared by former University of South Dakota law professor and confirmed with the help of a local lawyer, this led to a number of counterclaims.
“Defendants filed an initial counterclaim in response, and later in the proceedings added more counterclaims, including the tort claims of abuse of process (essentially a misuse of the civil litigation process), barratry (bringing a frivolous lawsuit), as well as claims of conspiracy to commit those torts. At some point later in the proceedings, (the) Defendants also filed a personal claim against the Yankton County State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch and Yankton County Zoning Administrator Pat Garrity,” the summary reads. “The trial court had granted ‘summary judgment’ using a procedure in which the court resolves the claims in a case without a trial because the undisputed facts demonstrate there are no legal grounds to support the claims.”
The summary further adds that timing of the notice was the center of the issue.
“In this case, there was one point of law at issue: Specifically, South Dakota law requires any party with claims against a public entity to provide the entity with written notice of their claims within 180 days of the action causing the harm. In this case, the lower Court’s summary judgment dismissed all of the defendants’ claims and counterclaims because, ‘they had failed to provide timely notice to the county auditor of their injuries as required by SDCL 3-21-2 and SDCL 3-21-3… [and because the State’s Attorney] was entitled to prosecutorial immunity.’”
In the appeal, the Supreme Court ultimately affirmed a lower court dismissal of all claims by “all defendants due to untimely notice, excepting only the claim for barratry (bringing a frivolous claim) filed by Luke McAllister and his business, McAllister TD, LLC against Yankton County.”
“Because [the defendants’] barratry counterclaim arises from the complaint filed by Yankton County for the alleged ordinance violation, any risk of surprise to Yankton County was minimal.”
The Supreme Court considered the initial and original counterclaim for barratry filed at the outset of the case was timely notice within 180 days as required by law.”
The decision was unanimous at 5-0.
The summary adds that the case could continue on.
“The decision does not mean that defendants Luke McAllister and McAllister TD, LLC automatically win on their barratry claims against Yankton County,” it reads. “Rather, their remaining claim survives to be tried in a courtroom at a later date.”
The Press & Dakotan left several messages with the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s office asking for comment, but these were not returned.
Luke McAllister has had other issues with Yankton County in the past. In 2018, a renewal for an on-off sale malt beverage license was denied for Fire & Ice Discount Lake Supply due to alleged zoning violations and after Luke McAllister — the applicant — failed to show up at the renewal meeting to address these issues.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.