MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will again have their monthly program of old-time country and gospel music on Friday, July 1, in the Big Barn at the Menno Pioneer Acres
Music will be provided by numerous musicians from the southeastern South Dakota area.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Halfway through the program, a light potluck lunch will be served with coffee, cold drink and tableware provided.
There is no charge but a freewill offering is taken for the Menno Pioneer Power Show’s many projects.
If you’ve not been on the program before, you are asked to call: 605-212-9011 and tell the organizer. That same number can be used to if you have any questions.
Due to road construction on US Highway 18 east of Menno, if you are coming from the east, you will want to come west on Highway 46 or go west of Freeman on 278th Street and come into Menno on 431st Avenue, which will bring you by the Pioneer Acres grounds on the north side of Menno.
