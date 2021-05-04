SPARK is back — and co-hosting a Virtual Community Information Session to learn more about Unite South Dakota, see a demo of the Unite Us platform, and learn how to get involved. There will also be a testimonial from a Yankton County community leader about how Unite Us has benefited their clients.
This virtual conversation via Zoom is at 9 a.m. May 7. Featured speaker is Monique Johnson, Community Engagement Manager for Unite South Dakota.
Unite South Dakota connects healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, public agencies and community-based organizations, such as nonprofits, churches and schools. Partners in the network are connected through a secure and HIPAA-compliant shared technology platform, Unite Us, which enables them to send and receive electronic closed-loop referrals, address people’s social needs and improve health across communities. Participation is free for most community-based organizations.
For more information about registration, please contact Monique Johnson at Monique.johnson@uniteus.com or Kiersten Hansen at Kiersten.h@yanktonunitedway.org.
