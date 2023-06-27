The Yankton Regional Aviation Association (YRAA) announces the opening for applications for two Pilot Training Scholarships.

The YRAA Pilot Training Scholarship, which is for $750, was established in 2005. It is one way the YRAA promotes general aviation in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska. Past winners have come from Beresford, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Elk Point, Hartington, Laurel, Vermillion, Wynot, and Yankton. The YRAA has 90 members from towns in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.