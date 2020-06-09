The spillway and power plant roadway at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton will be closed today (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to noon for maintenance. This will prohibit through traffic on the road that crosses Gavins Point Dam, also known as the Crest Road.
Motorists are asked to plan on taking alternate routes during the closure.
People can stay informed about upcoming road closures by checking www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, facebook.com/USACEGavins or by calling (402) 667-2546.
