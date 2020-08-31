Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and the Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery have canceled the 2020 Halloween Event, which was set for Oct. 31. The health of the community is paramount, and a gathering of this size is currently not advisable.
Organizers say they look forward to resuming the event in 2021.
