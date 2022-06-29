CROFTON, Neb. — Cedar Knox Rural Water has put the City of Crofton on water restrictions.
According to a press release Wednesday, odd numbered-homes are to water lawns on odd-numbered days, while even-numbered homes are to water on even-numbered days.
