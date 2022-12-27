Frigid Weather Brings Problems For Some Building Sprinkler Systems

Last week’s brutal cold and bitter winds created an unusual situation for Yankton’s firefighters.
During the slow-moving winter storm which brought sustained sub-zero temperatures and high winds to the area, Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said several problems were reported with fire sprinkler systems.
“The extreme cold and wind caused some issues with some of the buildings in town that have fire suppression systems,” he said. “For the most part, the fire sprinklers haven’t caused any issues as far as fire response, it’s just an officer of the fire department responded to an alarm — and in some cases were called off before they even got there because management knew what the problem was. … When it warmed up and the wind quit blowing, they thawed out and caused water damage on the buildings.”
He said the department responded to about seven or eight buildings where alarms had been tripped by frozen sprinkler systems.
This included Yankton Middle School last Friday.
“The pipe itself froze and broke, not the sprinkler head,” Nickles said. “It did some damage in one classroom and the rest of it was just general floor flooding. Members of the fire department went up and pushed that water into areas where there were drains with squeegees and helped speed up their cleanup so they could get going on it and be up and running by school time.”
Nickles said part of the Yankton Mall also received damage in this manner.
“One of the theaters got flooded from a sprinkler line break because the heat didn’t keep up in there,” he said. “There’s about three feet of water in the theater and put the seats under water. That was one of the bigger damages. The rest have been ceilings and some flooding in the lower areas of the building. Most of them the fire alarm caught them, and the fire department was able to get them shut down before too much damage happened.”
He said the perfect combination of weather conditions wasn’t ideal for fire suppression systems.
“Usually, the piping in the sprinklers is in a concealed space in ceilings,” he said. “With the excessive wind for such a long period of time and excessive cold, those areas are only getting gravity heat, so to speak. That’s been part of the problem — the areas just can’t get enough heat to keep the pipes from freezing.”
Nickles said several similar incidents occurred on domestic water systems where a pipe in an outside wall, ceiling or unattended building was poorly insulated.
He noted that this past week was unusual.
“On occasion, we’ll get a call for a frozen sprinkler line, and we’ll help them figure out what’s wrong and get it corrected,” he said. “This was the first time the fire department has responded to so many calls with this type of problem. It was just unusual cold and unusual wind for such a long period of time, and it got ahead of everybody.”
Nickles said the owners of buildings that have suffered sprinkler line freezes in the latest cold snap may need to take a closer look at their property before a similar weather event occurs in the future.
“This was a good test — if they didn’t have any problems throughout this (storm), their buildings are probably in pretty good shape,” he said. “We’ve had other places that we responded to or talked to the building owners that it’s the first time something like this has happened, and now they know they have to go in and do some insulating in these areas so if this (excessive cold) happens again, hopefully that problem area is taken care of.”
