HARTINGTON, Neb. — Charges have been filed against a South Sioux City, Nebraska, man who was arrested Tuesday following an incident on a beach at Lake Yankton.
Cedar County Law Enforcement responded to a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday from a witness with concerns. After investigating, officers arrested suspect Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 59, and transported him to the Cedar County Jail.
According to documents filed with the Cedar County Court Tuesday, Coronado Ortiz raped a minor between the ages of 12-16. The documents state that Coronado Ortiz forced the child to engage in “debauchery, public indecency or pornographic depictions,” and that he exposed himself and procured alcohol for the child.
According to a press release from Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney, Coronado Ortiz is being accused of:
• Count I — felony sexual assault of a child in the first degree,
• Court II — felony child abuse,
• Court III — public indecency, and
• Count IV — procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor.
Count I is a Class IB Felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment.
Count II is a Class IIIA Felony, which carries a maximum possible penalty of 3 years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or $10,000 fine or both.
Count III is a Class II Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum possible penalty of 6 months imprisonment or $1,000 fine or both.
Count IV is a Class I Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum possible penalty of not more than 1 year imprisonment or $1,000 fine or both.
Bond has been set at $125,000 at 10%. The investigation is ongoing.
Currently, no one by that name is registered as a sex offender in Nebraska, Iowa or South Dakota.
To read the complaint, visit www.Yankton.net.
