VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota hosts “A Changed Landscape in K-12 Education: Considerations and Solutions for Educators,” a free digital webinar featuring a panel of experts in education and mental health, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
Panelists include David De Jong, Ed.D., Kari Oyen, Ph.D., Dyanis Popova, Ph.D., and Daniel DeCino, Ph.D., of the USD School of Education and Dana Livermont, M.Ed., of the South Dakota Education Association. They will discuss the challenging decisions schools are making, opportunities for using technology to facilitate learning, the ways in which reopening plans impact children from marginalized communities and considerations regarding the mental health of students, parents and teachers.
To register for the event and submit questions for the panelists, visit usd.edu/changed-landscape. Register by Monday, Aug. 17. A maximum of 3,000 attendees may register for the webinar. The webcast will be available for on-demand viewing in the following days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.