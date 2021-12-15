100 Years Ago
Friday, December 16, 1921
• Visitors to Yankton have complimented the Hentges Christmas window display on Third street, as representing a very commendable degree of good taste and effective hard work. Holly, poinsettia flowers, miniature Christmas trees, tinsel and Christmas candles are intermixed with a varied and attractive display of apparel and furnishings. The window is especially striking at night.
• While Rev. and Mrs. O.E. Boyce, formerly of Yankton, were conducting services at the Methodist church in Huron, someone broke into their home and stole a roast, a quantity of fruit, some Christmas candy they were preparing to send away, and an overcoat.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 16, 1946
• Carolers from Sacred Heart parochial school helped to spread Christmas cheer at the State Hospital and at Sacred Heart Hospital Sunday afternoon when they presented short programs at both institutions. At the State Hospital, the carolers appeared before more than 200 persons who gathered at the Adams building.
• With the Yankton Shrine Club’s big public auction scheduled for next Saturday afternoon and the windup program of the WNAX Flying X Ranch Frolic series coming the same evening, concerted efforts are being made this week to complete the campaign for $15,500 to complete the Yankton swimming pool contract.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 16, 1971
• A 10-vote margin made the difference against a $585,000 school bond action in Freeman Wednesday which would have funded a new elementary school building for the district. Superintendent Al Mudder said that although 59 percent of voters favored issue of bonds to finance the new 16-classroom facility, it was that margin which resulted in failure.
• Thirty-eight varsity letters were awarded Tuesday at a banquet honoring the 1971 University of South Dakota football team. Defensive back Ed Sharockman of the Minnesota Vikings was guest speaker for the event.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 16, 1996
• With looms in hand, Yankton Federal Prison Camp inmates have created scarves and hats for area youth. In their spare time, 11 inmates formed the camp’s knitting detail and made 45 scarf sets to be distributed this holiday season.
• Mount Marty College junior Kathryn Blaha has received the American Degree Key from the National Future Farmers of America. The award is the highest achievement bestowed on an FFA member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.