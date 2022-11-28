City Names Task Force For SAC

In August, a group of citizens championed the cause of continuing the fitness operation at the Summit Activities Center (SAC), causing the city to reverse course on plans to end the fitness offerings.
Now a task force has been officially approved to seek the best ways to expedite this process and sustain operations in the future.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board voted 8-0 to approve the mayor’s appointments to the SAC task force.
Originally a part of the board’s consent agenda, Commissioner Tony Maibaum sought a little more information on the goals of the group, necessitating the agenda item’s addition to New Business.
“I always have this negative attitude towards ‘too many committees,’ but I like that it’s being called a task force,” Maibaum said. “If I understand it correctly, a task force has a focus, an objective and it’s maybe even time limited. Just out of curiosity, maybe it would be useful to expand on, ‘What is the task force’s specific objective that they are going to accomplish and, I suppose, what’s the hope for when they’ll have it accomplished?’”
Mayor Stephanie Moser said the task force will have a number of key goals to explore.
“When the concerned citizens’ group that came in front of us talking about it, it was an idea that if there was a way to get citizen input and ideas on how we can better use that facility and services that we could provide that makes it more relevant,” she said. “The task force, in my mind when I thought about bringing that forward, was just that: to task this group with how do we make the Summit Activities Center relevant. How do we increase usage — space usage, people usage, services, classes and opportunities that we’re able to offer there? I’m looking forward to the input of that task force to see how we can move forward in getting that all accomplished.”
She added that she sees the task force taking around six months to solidify recommendations before turning them over to the Parks & Recreation Department for implementation.
City Manager Amy Leon added that the task force will also look into what implementation of any ideas would take.
“Part of the goal is to be able to talk about these ideas and discuss the costs of those,” she said. “I would anticipate we’re going to have some programming ideas, some membership drive ideas or ways to have new members. We’re going to have some facility improvement ideas, but also, we need to talk about what’s attainable in terms of cost and we also want to talk about the long-term life of these things.”
According to the meeting packet, the task force includes Brian Bertsch, Jason Bietz (Yankton School District Business Manager), Charlie Gross, Brian Hunhoff, Vince Jenness, Cody Kneifl, Todd Larson (Yankton Parks & Recreation Director), Sam Mason, Mayor Moser, Jaclyn Mueller, Larry Ness, Tracy Raab, Commissioner Mason Schramm, Colleen Schurrer and Luke Youmans (Yankton Aquatics, Recreation and City Events Manager).
Leon and City Finance Officer Al Viereck/ Deputy Finance Officer Lisa Yardley will also participate, as needed.
Leon said the task force will meet in January with plans for two meetings per month.
Commissioner Amy Miner was absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Heard from Leon about the situation with the Westside Park pond and that the contractors will be working to rectify leakage issues in the near future;
• Approved requests for shade structures at Sertoma Park and the Riverside Park baseball field;
• Approved a renewal of the library agreement between the City of Yankton and Yankton County;
• Approved the purchase of a vehicle for the Yankton Police Department;
• Approved a change order for the Fifth Street project;
• Approved the close-out of this year’s Active Transportation sidewalk installation projects;
• Approved the sub-lease of an airport hangar.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.