City Names Task Force For SAC

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.