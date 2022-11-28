City Names Task Force For SAC
P&D File Photo

In August, a group of citizens championed the cause of continuing the fitness operation at the Summit Activities Center (SAC), causing the city to reverse course on plans to end the fitness offerings.  

Now a task force has been officially approved to seek the best ways to expedite this process and sustain operations in the future.

