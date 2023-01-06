At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board is expected to consider a resolution opposing the Social Studies standards currently being proposed to the State Board of Education.
Also Monday, the school board will hear an update on Yankton Middle School (YMS) registration from YMS Principal Heather Olson and on the Boys and Girls Club tutoring program from Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tony Beste.
