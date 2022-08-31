PICKSTOWN — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on a bridge structure replacement and roadway reconstruction on U.S. Highway 18 near the Northpoint Recreation Area.
Highway 18 will be closed to all traffic between Pickstown and Lake Andes beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Local traffic will be allowed to travel from Lake Andes to 382nd Avenue. Non-local traffic will be detoured around the work zone on U.S. Highways 18/281/S.D. Highway 50 east of Lake Andes to S.D. Highway 46.
