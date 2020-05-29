100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 30, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 30, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 30, 1970
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 30, 1995
• Weekend rainfall of four to five inches has flooded Yankton County so badly that Highway 81 was closed Monday night, and a state highway foreman had trouble identifying local landmarks during a flight over the county this weekend.
• Like a coach giving last-minute instructions, Vice Principal Wally Bosch lined up Yankton High School graduates for Sunday’s commencement march into Cimpl Arena on the Mount Marty College campus. They marched into a gymnasium packed to the rafters, some of the estimated 2,000 audience members arriving an hour before the ceremony.
